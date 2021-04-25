Tulare County deputies recover more than $4,000 worth of stolen property

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County deputies recovered more than $4,000 worth of stolen property Sunday morning.

On April 14, deputies were called to a report of two cars being burglarized in the 39300 block of Holly Oaks Lane in Kingsburg. Authorities say the estimated loss was over $4,000.

During the investigation, deputies learned the suspects tried to use the victim’s credit cards in Selma and Hanford.

Just after 7:30 a.m. this morning, deputies found the suspect vehicle in the city of Tulare. Some of the victim’s property was located inside the vehicle, authorities say.

Deputies detained the suspect. He was identified as Keith Boyer.

Deputies also found an additional suspect and location. They responded to a home in the 1000 block of Salom in Tulare. During the search, numerous stolen packages, credit cards, checks, and mail were found in the home. Three AR-15’s and a high-powered rifle were also found.

The suspect, Ian Kielty, was detained.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.