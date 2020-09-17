Tulare County animal services offers care coordination for animals left behind due to SQF Complex Fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Animal Services announced a new effort to care for animals, domestic and livestock, that were either left behind during the evacuation or are currently missing due to the SQF Complex.

Animal Services says they will try and shelter in place for the animals and you will be kept on their list to follow up as soon as it is safe to do so.

Officials ask community members who had to evacuate a property as a result of the SQF Complex Fire and had to leave animals behind, to fill out this form. A member with the Tulare County Animal Services will then contact those who fill the form between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to coordinate care for your animals.

If you are evacuating your own livestock, you may transport to Woodlake Fair/Rodeo grounds, located at 19400 Avenue 398, and the Porterville Fairgrounds at 2700 Teapot Dome Ave. Each location will be open until 8:00 p.m.

Smaller domestic animals that are being evacuated by the owner can be sheltered at the Tulare County Animal Shelter. Staff is at the shelter at 14131 Ave. 256 in Visalia for intake from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For information about sheltering your small domestic animals, call Animal Services Manager Cassandra Heffington at (559) 679-6222.

