KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Tulare Co. Search and Rescue Team near Springville after woman fell down ravine

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team are near Springville after a woman fell down a ravine Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the search and rescue team are in the area of Highway 190 and Wishon for a 20-year-old woman who fell down just after 3:00 p.m.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know