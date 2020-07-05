Tulare Co. Search and Rescue Team near Springville after woman fell down ravine

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team are near Springville after a woman fell down a ravine Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the search and rescue team are in the area of Highway 190 and Wishon for a 20-year-old woman who fell down just after 3:00 p.m.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.

