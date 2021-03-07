Tulare City firefighters run 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours for charity

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) — Two Tulare City firefighters completed a physical challenge for a good cause by running 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours straight.

Eric Ferreira and Josh Ryan decided to take on the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge which consists of running 4 miles every 4 hours for two days.

“We wanted to test ourselves and push ourselves in our mental limits and our physical limits of our bodies,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira and Ryan say they started the challenge on Friday at 8 p.m. and finished Sunday afternoon.

They said they wanted to challenge themselves and raise money for Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit working to eradicate child sex trafficking. The firefighters started an Instagram account to document their runs.

“This has gotten bigger than we ever intended. this started as two friends pushing each other to see what our limits are,” Ryan and Ferreira said.

Operation Underground Railroad. also known as O.U.R. fights to end child sex trafficking through coordinated rescue and recovery planning. O.U.R. has rescued and supported thousands of survivors in 28 countries and 26 U.S. States.

To donate to the GoFundMe page that was created click here.