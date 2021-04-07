Tuesday Sports Central notes: Bulldog softball rolls, Terry leaving Utep for Texas

Fresno State softball sweeps doubleheader

The Bulldogs stayed red-hot on Tuesday, dominating Santa Clara in a pair of run-rule victories at Margie Wright Diamond in Fresno.

The Bulldogs (22-7, 8-1 MW) shutout the Broncos (3-10) 9-0 in game one, before posting a season-high run total in a 17-3 win in game two.

Fresno State was dominant offensively, recording 26 hits on the day.

Also on Tuesday, the Bulldogs swept the weekly Mountain West weekly awards for the fourth time this season.



Senior Haley Dolcini was again named Pitcher of the Week, and freshman Keahilele Mattson earned Player of the Week.

This is Dolcini’s fifth MW weekly award of the season and the 12th of her career, but the first such award for Mattson.

In a three-game sweep of New Mexico over the weekend, Dolcini had a no-hitter and a perfect game, and Mattson hit .444, with a homer and five RBIs.

Terry leaving Utep to become assistant at Texas

Former Fresno State men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry is on the move again.



Terry confirming in a twitter post Tuesday afternoon, he is leaving Utep to take an assistant coaching position on Chris Beard’s new staff at Texas.



Terry just completed his third season as the head coach of the Miners in El Paso. He went 12-12 this season, and was only 37-48 overall with the Miners.



Prior to Utep, Terry was the head coach of the Bulldogs for seven seasons.



Terry played college basketball for a small college in Austin, Texas, and was previously an assistant at Texas for nearly a decade before taking the Bulldog job in 2011.



In his tweet announcing his decision, Terry saying in part, “after a significant amount of deliberation over the past few days, I’ve decided to step down as the head coach of Miner basketball. Ultimately, the University of Texas Austin, Chris Beard, and the opportunity to return home were the impetus behind this decision.”

McDonald enters WNBA draft

Fresno native Aari McDonald led the Arizona women’s basketball team to within one basket of a national title over the weekend.



And Tuesday as expected, she announced on twitter she’s declaring for the upcoming WNBA draft later this month, where she is expected to be a high pick.



The senior had the option, if she wanted, to use the extra year of eligibility being offered because of the COVID pandemic.

DeChambeau being secretive about driver

The Masters golf tournament starts on Thursday, and among the list of favorites is Clovis East graduate Bryson DeChambeau.



Bryson is always tinkering with something it seems, and Tuesday at Augusta National, he indicated he’s been working with a new driver head, but wouldn’t go into details about it.



Bryson has become the talk of golf with his prodigious drives and body transformation, but DeChambeau knows it takes more than length off the tee to win golf’s first major of the year.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to execution,” said DeChambeau. “You have to be able to go out there and hit a great shot and execute when the pressure comes around. “I can give myself the most advantages all day long, but if I don’t go out there and just execute, it doesn’t really mean much.”



Bryson will be paired with Adam Scott and Max Homa in the first two rounds, and will go off at 10:36 a.m. PT on Thursday in round one.

Judge homers in Yankees win

Ex-Bulldog Aaron Judge homered for the second consecutive night Tuesday. It was a 432-foot, three-run shot in the eighth inning against the Orioles.



Judge went 3-for-5 at the plate in the 7-2 Yankees win.

