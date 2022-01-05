Tuesday Sports Central: COVID impacting Bulldogs, Sunbirds hoops; Rivers sends out heartfelt message; Stephens marries American soccer star

Fresno State men’s basketball has another game postponed

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the college basketball schedule.

Nine more men’s games scheduled for Tuesday were either cancelled or postponed, including Wyoming at Nevada.

And because of the COVID issues within the Wyoming men’s basketball program, their scheduled game this Saturday against Fresno State at the Save Mart Center has also been postponed.

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Wyoming men’s basketball program, the game between the Cowboys and Fresno State scheduled for Saturday, January 8, has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/c34CjjA4Ru — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 4, 2022

The Bulldogs already had their game last Saturday against Air Force at home, and Wednesday’s scheduled road contest at San Diego State postponed, because of COVID issues with the Bulldogs program.

Fresno Pacific hoops won’t have fans in January

The Fresno Pacific basketball programs are also being affected by COVID.



Their athletic department announcing Tuesday that fans will not be allowed to attend their home basketball games in the month of January.

“We have always prioritized the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff above all else in our department,” Fresno Pacific Director of Athletics Morgan Walker said in a news release. “The rapid rise of the Omicron variant has led to the decision of not allowing fans to attend indoor home events for the remainder of this month, with the hope that they will be able to return in a safe manner in the very near future.”



This news comes one day after the athletic department decided to postpone their basketball road trip to Hawai’i, where the Sunbird men’s and women’s programs were both scheduled to play three games this week.

Rivers thanks “Red Wave”

As he gets ready to pursue his dreams of playing in the NFL, former Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers thanked the Red Wave on twitter Tuesday, saying the “love from this community is something he’ll cherish forever.”



Fresno State’s career touchdown leader also said he’s “created bonds that will last a lifetime.”

Former Fresnan Stephens weds Altidore

There is some big wedding news to pass along, involving a high-profile athlete with roots in Fresno.



Professional tennis star Sloane Stephens, who spent her early years developing her tennis skills at the Sierra Sport and Racquet Club in Fresno, and American soccer star Jozy Altidore got married Saturday in Miami Beach, Florida.



Stephens won the U.S. Open in 2017 and is currently the 65th-ranked player in the world.



Altidore is a former U.S. men’s national team star who currently plays for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.