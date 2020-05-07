TSA to implement additional COVID-19 safety measures at U.S. airports

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — TSA agency announced on Thursday new additional safety measures around U.S airports.

 TSA will require its employees to wear face protection while screening at checkpoints. Officials say it will help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and help raise the overall health and safety level inside the airport environment.

“TSA is making this change to protect our employees and travelers as social distancing cannot always be maintained in the screening process,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Passengers are encouraged to wear face protection but they may be asked to lower their face covering for identity verification purposes, or if screening equipment alarms on it.

TSA says they are following the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on workforce protections. 

Travelers are also reminded to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel and prevention guidance regarding COVID-19.

For more information about the TSA response to COVID-19 and other adjustments TSA has made at security screening checkpoints, please visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.

