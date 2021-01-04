Trump to give Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — President Trump is expected to award Congressman Devin Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor Monday, according to the Washington Post.
Nunes is known as one of the biggest vocal defenders of the president, and an outspoken critic of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
In 2018, when Nunes was the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Trump suggested the south Valley lawmaker should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his opposition to the investigation.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.