Trump to give Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019 file photo, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, confers with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, during a break as the House Judiciary Committee considers the investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington. New documents released on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, by House Democrats suggest that Nunes was more deeply involved than was previously known in efforts by allies of President Donald Trump to dig up dirt in Ukraine on former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — President Trump is expected to award Congressman Devin Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor Monday, according to the Washington Post.

Nunes is known as one of the biggest vocal defenders of the president, and an outspoken critic of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In 2018, when Nunes was the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Trump suggested the south Valley lawmaker should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his opposition to the investigation.