Trump supporters and critics hope they were heard during his visit

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGPE) — Many of President Trump’s supporters throughout the Central Valley made the trip to Bakersfield in the hope of at least seeing Air Force One land at Meadows Field Airport. Despite the crowd of supporters, though, not everyone was excited about the visit.

Starting around 12 noon Wednesday, dozens started to line the fence at the airport. Some held signs, others waved U.S. flags, but they all had the same message for the president: we stand with you.

Trump visited Bakersfield to sign his administration’s reworking of environmental rules to improve farmers’ access to water in the state.

The Trump administration, Republican lawmakers, and farm and water agencies say the changes will allow for more flexibility in water deliveries, turning on federal pumps and giving more water to the Central Valley each year.

Marty and Catherine Popplewell not only took some time off work to be there but also pulled their 13-year-old son out of school. For the Popplewell family, Trump has been hitting all the right notes in his presidency so far.

“This economy is doing better, it’s going to keep on going and growing. We just have more and more to look forward to and be optimistic about,” Marty Popplewell said.

In downtown Bakersfield, a different group of people also another message for Trump: you are not welcome in Kern County. The demonstration, hosted by the Kern County Democrats, was held at the Cesar Chavez mural on 18th and L streets.

People there argue the president does nothing to solve social issues, like racism.

“Residents of Kern County are coming out to send a message,” said organizer Julie Solis. “One, Trump is not welcome here. Two, racism is no longer tolerated in Kern County. Three, we are stronger together.”

After telling the Popplewell family about it, they said Trump is as pro-American as you can get. Also, in not supporting him, it means you don’t support the country.

“They’re just trying to get their word in edgewise,” said Catherine Popplewell. “If they want to support abortion, all the negative things, all the people who are non-citizens in this country, then that’s where they’re from. That’s not where we’re coming from, we’re for the citizens.”

From the airport, Trump got back onto Air Force One and headed to his next stop in Phoenix, Arizona.

