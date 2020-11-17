Trump legal team makes case for federal lawsuit against Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania today, as the Trump campaign takes its legal fight to a federal courtroom to try to block the certification of the vote count in the commonwealth.

The campaign maintains the accusations of widespread voter fraud, although no evidence has supported that so far. State election officials want the judge to dismiss the case.

The hearing got underway around 2 p.m. It was delayed for about an hour because of technical difficulties with phone lines that were feeding audio of the proceedings to the public. The Trump team was joined by Rudy Guliani, President Trump’s personal attorney.

Rudy Guliani took the lead in the Trump campaign’s legal fight to block the certification of the vote count in Pennsylvania. Guliani highlighted the campaigns arguments.

The amended lawsuit claims some 680,000 ballots were counted in Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties, where no observation was allowed by poll watchers. The amended lawsuit maintains its claim that democratic voters were treated more fairly than republican voters. They are claiming their rights under the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment were violated

“The places this happens, they just all happen to be big cities controlled by democrats. This is not an accident. You’d have to be a fool to think this is an accident,” Guliani said.

Guliani asked the court to toss out some 1.5 million votes that were counted without being observed by poll watchers.

“We have 10 times more votes than we need and we are still getting results that would overturn the results of the election,” he said.

Guliani asked the judge to deny the request from defendants to dismiss the case in order to allow them to gather and present evidence.

Pennsylvania election officials contend that those claims are unfounded and that poll watchers, from both parties, were given access. They have have dismissed the suit calling them, “garden variety irregularities.”

Attorney Daniel Donovan, who represents Secretary of Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, argued that allegations made by Trump campaign that poll watchers allegations were removed in the amended complaint.

Eyewitness News will bring you the latest on the federal court hearings, throughout the week, on-air and online.