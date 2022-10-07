DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A truck crashed into a fountain on Friday night in Dinuba according to the Dinuba Police Department.

Police say the call came in at 9:41 p.m. near the intersection of W. El Monte Way and Ridge Creek Drive at the entrance of the Ridge Creek Golf Course. Upon arrival, police and fire crews found a single vehicle involved in the accident.

According to police the truck had a single occupant that was a 32-year-old male driver. Officers suspect that alcohol was involved in the accident. The driver was transported to the hospital with complaints of pain.

Officers say there was major damage to the truck and moderate damage to the fountain. The driver of the truck could possibly face DUI charges.