Trike stolen from man with special needs: ‘This guy needs this bike to get around town’

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – The search is on for a trike stolen from a man with special needs in Clovis. Neighbors and Clovis Police are working together to get the word out and let residents know that no matter the crime – they’re here to help.

“Our officers are very busy, but they still take time to pay attention to what goes on throughout our entire city and try to help people the best that we can,” said Sgt. Jim Koch of the Clovis Police Department.

The trike was on the 100 block of Fowler Avenue when it was taken early Sunday morning, according to Clovis Police. The lock and cable it was secured with were cut, leaving 29-year-old Matthew Eskender, who has special needs, without transportation.

“This guy needs this bike to get around town. This is his means of transportation and unfortunately, somebody decided that they wanted it more than he needed it,” said Koch.

The unique-looking tricycle was a special order valued around $700. Eskender’s mom, Colleen Wilson, says he used it often.

“There are people that know him and see him regularly and so it’s the big guy on the tricycle – on the yellow trike and he rides around quite a bit.”

Wilson says the crime couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

“It’s Christmas for crying out loud, you know, people stealing stuff like that, it’s just unconscionable and with COVID going on, you know everything is closing down or being limited and that really limits not having this trike limits his mobility even further.”

The crime is considered a misdemeanor theft and for any information about the incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.