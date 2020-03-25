Live Now
Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants

Yelp and GoFundMe make it easy for small businesses to fund raise

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coronavirus pandemic has threatened many independent restaurants and businesses.

Many have had to temporarily close or cut hours and staff due to social distancing.

Now, there’s a simple way to help them stay above water.

The Yelp Foundation and GoFundMe have teamed up so that independent businesses can fundraise and get donations.

They’ve made it easy.

The fundraisers will automatically appear on the business’ Yelp page.

Users just need to click on ‘donate’ to take action.

Yelp and GoFundMe will match up to $1 million in donations.

This comes just a few days after Yelp announced $25 million in relief for independent local restaurant and nightlife businesses.

The money will be allotted in the form of waived advertising fees, and free advertising, products and service.

