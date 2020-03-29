COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — The World Health Organization is encouraging people to play video games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ray Chambers, the WHO Ambassador for Global Strategy, tweeted his support, asking people to help continue social distancing efforts by picking up a game and helping save lives.

He used the hashtag #PlayApartTogether as part of the WHO’s growing movement to unite people around the world while also keeping their distance.

The WHO recommendation is significant because in the past the organization classified video game addiction as an official mental health disorder.

Several U.S. game companies are joining the movement by making certain content available for free or adding new features and extra rewards.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know