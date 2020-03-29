World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

(CNN Newsource) — The World Health Organization is encouraging people to play video games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ray Chambers, the WHO Ambassador for Global Strategy, tweeted his support, asking people to help continue social distancing efforts by picking up a game and helping save lives.

He used the hashtag #PlayApartTogether as part of the WHO’s growing movement to unite people around the world while also keeping their distance.

We’re at a crucial moment in defining outcomes of this pandemic. Games industry companies have a global audience – we encourage all to #PlayApartTogether. More physical distancing + other measures will help to flatten the curve + save lives. https://t.co/QhX0ssN0lH — Ray Chambers (@RaymondChambers) March 28, 2020

The WHO recommendation is significant because in the past the organization classified video game addiction as an official mental health disorder.

Several U.S. game companies are joining the movement by making certain content available for free or adding new features and extra rewards.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.