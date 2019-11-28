Woman loses millions in Match.com romance scam

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Georgia man has been indicted for scamming millions of dollars from a woman in an online romance scam.

According to information presented in court, 35-year-old Nnamdi MgBodile met a 58-year-old Virginia woman at the end of 2017 through Match.com.

The woman had a sizable trust and was soon convinced she was in a romantic relationship with the defendant she knew as “Jimmy Deere.” 

He told her before they could start a life together, he had an investment opportunity and asked her to be his partner.

In early 2018, the victim made approximately 25 wire transfers totaling more than $6.5-million from her trust account to various bank accounts.

MgBodile is accused of receiving the funds, then wired the money to other accounts.

MgBodile was arraigned this month on 20 counts of bank fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating.

