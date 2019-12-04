Willie Nelson says he’s done smoking marijuana

(NBC) – America’s proudest pothead has decided to hang up his joint.

Willie Nelson, the country music luminary whose name is practically synonymous with lighting up, said in a recent interview that he has stopped smoking marijuana due to breathing issues.

Nelson says he decided to quit due to ongoing health and breathing issues.

The 86-year-old postponed part of his August concert tour due to breathing issues.

