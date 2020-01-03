Why you shouldn’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents

Confetti falls during a New Year’s celebration in New York’s Times Square, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Millinocket Police Department in Maine posted a word of advice on their Facebook page when it comes to abbreviating 2020 in the new year.

If you sign a document and only put 20 as the year, someone could modify it to include a different year.

According to the department,  by writing out 2020 it could potentially save you some trouble down the road.

Auditor Dusty Rhodes tweeted, “Example: If you just write 1/1/20, one could easily change it to 1/1/2017 (for instance) and now your signature is on an incorrect document.”

