Where’s Santa Claus? Check his live location with NORAD

Preston Schlachter, public affairs officer for NORAD, is silhouetted against screens in one of the conference rooms that have banks of telephones set up for volunteers to field calls in the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The tracking operation will be open for 20 hours on Christmas Eve day to help keep an eye on the whereabouts of Santa Claus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve as he flies around the world to deliver presents!

By 7 a.m. PST on Friday, he has already dropped off over 1 million presents all over the eastern side of the world.

How does NORAD track Santa?

NORAD says it all starts with a radar system called the North Warning System. The powerful radar system uses dozens of installations across Canada’s North and Alaska to look for signs of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season.

NORAD also uses a number of satellites in geosynchronous orbit. That’s a fancy way of saying the satellite always stays over the same spot on Earth.

“The moment our radar tells us that Santa has lifted off, we begin to use the same satellites that we use in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America,” NORAD said.

According to NORAD. the satellites have infrared sensors, so they can see the heat that Rudolph’s nose gives off, just like the heat released when a rocket is launched.

