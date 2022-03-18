Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Fresno on Tripadvisor.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#16. Max’s Bistro & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1784 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2328

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. TGI Fridays

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1077 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-3117

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Steak & Anchor Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5115 E McKinley Ave Piccadilly Inn Airport, Fresno, CA 93727-2033

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7634 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Sizzler – Fresno

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3121 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3210

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#11. 13 Prime Steak

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1345 N Willow Ave Ste 190, Clovis, CA 93619-4869

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Logan’s Road House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7507 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4305

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Richard’s Prime Rib & Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1609 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93701-1842

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Manhattan Steakhouse and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1731 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2372

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2765 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3314

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#6. Joe’s Steakhouse and Grill,

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 831 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721-2620

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7006 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-3300

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cool Hand Luke’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 955 Shaw Ave Ste A, Clovis, CA 93612-3989

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7844 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720-4308

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3190 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

#1. Yosemite Ranch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5624

– Read more on Tripadvisor