FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno firefighters came to the rescue of a dog stuck in a canal in Fresno Sunday morning.

Fresno Fire Department Engine 5 responded to a call for a dog stuck in a canal near First Avenue and McKinley Avenue around 10 a.m.Using a ladder, a firefighter was able to climb down into the canal and pull the dog out to safety.

The dog was to the Fresno County Animal Control. It’s unclear if the dog has an owner.