(CNN) Astronaut Christina Koch recently returned to Earth after spending 328 days in space.

She now holds the record for the longest single space flight by a woman.

The most excited for Koch’s return was her dog, who Koch posted a video of on Twitter, with the caption: “Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!”

