FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2014, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on the field before the team’s NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name “Redskins” on Monday, July 13, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name July 3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – The Washington Redskins announced they are retiring the Redskins name and logo, according to a statement.

