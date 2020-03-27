Walmart sees more sales of tops, not bottoms, during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — With so many people adapting to working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, Walmart says it’s seeing an interesting new trend.

Millions of white-collar workers have traded their business suits for more comfortable wear.

A spokesman for Walmart told CNN, right now, people are buying tops, but not bottoms.

After all, there is still video conferencing, where you still want to look presentable while in front of your colleagues.

