Walmart CEO says hair dye is the next panic buying item during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — First it was hand soap, hand saniziter and toilet paper.

Now after weeks of isolation, Walmart’s CEO says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye.

Doug McMillon told the “Today Show” on Friday since hair salons are not open many people need hair cuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160% and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23% from the same period a year ago.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.