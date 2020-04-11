COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Walmart CEO says hair dye is the next panic buying item during pandemic

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — First it was hand soap, hand saniziter and toilet paper.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Now after weeks of isolation, Walmart’s CEO says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye.

Doug McMillon told the “Today Show” on Friday since hair salons are not open many people need hair cuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160% and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23% from the same period a year ago.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know