Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world

In this April 3, 2020 photo, a woman carrying a child walks past a closed courier business featuring a U.S. flag and the Spanish phrase: “Send to U.S.A” in the largely indigenous town of Joyabaj, Guatemala, where half of the residents depend on remittances, almost all from the U.S. The devastation wrought by COVID-19 across the developed world is cutting into the financial lifelines for people across Latin America, Africa and Asia. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

MIAMI (AP) — The devastation wrought by COVID-19 across the developed world in cutting into the financial lifelines for people in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

The World Bank estimates that a record $529 billion was transferred to developing countries through official channels in 2018.

Billions more moved unrecorded in cash. Many of those remittances are sent home by people who work in jobs worst affected by the global downtown.

With coronavirus shutting down industries, many earners can no longer afford to send their monthly $50, $100 or $200 to Honduras, Somalia or India. The shock waves are pushing their relatives to desperation.

COVID-19 resource links:

