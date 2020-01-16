Utah gov. stops distribution of condoms with cheeky slogans

by: ABC4 News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has ordered state health officials to stop distributing condoms with cheeky plays on state pride that were branded as part of an HIV awareness campaign.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the governor’s office released a statement Wednesday saying he understands the importance of educating residents about HIV prevention, but he does not approve of using sexual innuendo as part of a taxpayer-funded campaign.

The prophylactics are labeled with phrases like “The Greatest Sex on Earth,” a spin on the famous license-plate ski slogan “The Greatest Snow on Earth.”

About 100,000 of the condoms were to be handed out for free.

The health department released a statement apologizing for the “offensive” packaging.

“The Utah Department of Health apologizes for the offensive packaging included on condoms distributed as part of an HIV campaign. The designs did not go through necessary approval channels and we have asked our partners to stop distributing them immediately. We regret the lewd nature of the branding.”

“We remain committed to running a campaign to help in the prevention of HIV and intend to do so in a manner that better respects taxpayer dollars, and our role as a government agency. “

