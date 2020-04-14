US case against Vagos in Nevada ends; racketeering dismissed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A troubled federal prosecution in Nevada of current and former Vagos biker gang members from California accused of running an international criminal enterprise and killing a rival Hells Angels leader in a 2011 casino shootout is over.

A federal judge in Las Vegas on Monday approved a government request to dismiss all charges against 11 defendants.

That ended the federal racketeering case filed in September 2016 after a state court conviction of the Vagos member for the slaying was overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court.

Defense attorneys say the case was based on lies.

