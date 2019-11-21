U.S. Department of Food and Drug asked to probe test of unapproved implants on inmates

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Food and Drug Administration is being called to investigate a short-lived pilot program that sought to treat inmates with anti-addiction implants never approved by federal regulators.

The Advocate reports advocacy group Public Citizen requested the probe in a letter Wednesday. The pilot by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections and California-based creator BioCorRx, Inc. involved a surgical implant that released the opioid and addiction fighting drug naltrexone.

Officials said the chemical would be metabolized over several months. The FDA already approved naltrexone as daily pills and monthly shots.

BioCorRx offered the corrections department 10 free implants for volunteer recipients. For unclear reasons, the pilot stopped after the first implant. Recipient 39-year-old Alvin Dutruch says he has been doing well in recovery since his release.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.