Two San Joaquin County inmates escape in San Francisco

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two San Joaquin County inmates are on the run after escaping in San Francisco.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, five inmates from the San Joaquin County Jail were transported to the city on a judge ordered day pass, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. They were in San Francisco to be interviewed for a rehabilitation program.

That’s when authorities say two inmates ran away.

Staff with the San Joaquin County Probation Department say they last saw 23-year-old Elijah Ismael Cervantes around 10:45 a.m. on the Embarcadero near Brannan Street. Stevie Lashawn Wilson, 34, was last seen in the same area around 1:45 p.m., according to staff.

Cervantes has been in custody since December when police say he tried to steal a car while a woman and her three children were inside. The mother fought Cervantes off and her husband, with help from a group of bystanders, tackled him to the ground.

Wilson was in custody for charges of second-degree robbery, carrying a loaded handgun, being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person who owns and/or possesses ammunition.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.

