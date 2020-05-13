Turlock care facility reports 14 residents died from virus

TURLOCK, Calif. (San Francisco Chronicle) — Three residents of a nursing facility in Turlock have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 14.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports nearly 150 people, including 100 residents and 49 staff members, tested positive for the coronavirus at Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as of Tuesday.

State data shows the outbreak is among the deadliest at a nursing home in Northern California. In Alameda County, 17 deaths are linked to Gateway Care and Rehabilitation.

In Los Angeles County, at least eleven skilled nursing facilities have reported more than a dozen deaths, and one Tulare County facility reported 28 deaths.

