Turlock care facility reports 14 residents died from virus

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TURLOCK, Calif. (San Francisco Chronicle) — Three residents of a nursing facility in Turlock have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 14.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports nearly 150 people, including 100 residents and 49 staff members, tested positive for the coronavirus at Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as of Tuesday.

State data shows the outbreak is among the deadliest at a nursing home in Northern California. In Alameda County, 17 deaths are linked to Gateway Care and Rehabilitation.

In Los Angeles County, at least eleven skilled nursing facilities have reported more than a dozen deaths, and one Tulare County facility reported 28 deaths.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know