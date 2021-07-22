Tuition hike on table for University of California schools

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2014, file photo, students march under Sather Gate during a tuition-hike protest at the University of California in Berkeley, Calif. University of California regents on Thursday, July 22, will take up a multi-year tuition increase proposal that officials say is needed to keep campuses competitive, increase aid for low-income students and give families some financial predictability. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Student advocates are urging University of California regents to reject a proposed multi-year tuition increase proposed by UC officials.

University officials say they need tuition increases to provide a quality education. Student groups oppose the increases as an unfair burden on low-income families.

But UC officials say tuition increases will generate more financial aid for all but the wealthiest families.

If approved Thursday, new in-state undergraduates enrolling in fall 2022 would pay $534 more, bringing base tuition and fees to just over $13,000 a year.

They would pay the same amount for up to six years, which officials say provides stability.

