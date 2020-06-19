Tucson police: suspect in murder case arrested in California

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a suspect in the death of a woman in her apartment last month has been arrested in California.

They say 44-year-old Dante Edden was taken into custody Wednesday in Los Angeles on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and theft of property.

Edden is being held in the Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition. Tucson police say 28-year-old Monique Leon was found severely injured and died in her apartment May 21.

They say there were no signs of a break-in and Leon’s boyfriend called 911 after returning home from work.

Police say that several days prior to the homicide, Leon had allowed Edden to temporarily live with her and her family.

