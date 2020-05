FILE – President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon – FILE)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US ‘terminating’ relationship with the World Health Organization, says the group hasn’t made coronavirus reforms.

