President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he will renew effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked first try.

