Trial of Cambodian opposition party chief set for next month

Cambodia National Rescue Party’s President Kem Sokha smiles after a meeting with French Ambassador to Cambodia Eva Nguyen Binh at his house, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A Cambodian court has lifted some restrictions on detained opposition leader Kem Sokha, essentially freeing him from house arrest. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) – A Cambodian court has announced that the trial on treason charges of opposition leader Kem Sokha will begin next month, more than two years after he was arrested.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court said in a statement Monday that the trial of Kem Sokha, president of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, will start Jan. 15.

Kem Sokha was arrested in September 2017 and charged with treason for having links to a U.S.-based democracy promotion organization. He could be imprisoned for up to 30 years if found guilty.

His party was dissolved by court order in November 2017 in what was widely seen as a political maneuver by the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

