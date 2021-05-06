Train slams into 18-wheeler and splits trailer in half

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:
VIDEO FROM RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT

HOUSTON (CW39) A Richmond Officer responding to an 18-wheeler stuck on the tracks, was responding to the call at 10:30 AM Wednesday morning. He captured the accident on video. 

Richmond Police are now investigating a train vs. 18-wheeler accident. The accident happened at 2nd Street at the railroad crossing Wednesday morning.

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Richmond

The 18-wheeler was crossing the tracks at 2nd Street when the train crashed through the trailer, according to Richmond Police. The trailer appears to have been loaded with cases of bottled water.  There were no injuries reported. 

Investigators say, 2nd Street at the railroad tracks will be closed for a few hours while this accident is being cleaned up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com