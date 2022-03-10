A popular salad sold at Trader Joe’s is being recalled due to concerns that the dressing may be contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The agency issued a public health alert for the ready-to-eat 12-oz. plastic tray packages containing “Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing.”

The salad dressing, which is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, has been recalled by the producer due to concerns that it may contain hard plastic, officials said.

The recalled salads were produced on 3/03/22, 3/04/22, 3/05/22 and 3/06/22. They have a use by date of 03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22 or 03/12/22 printed on the label.

The products bear establishment number “P-6247” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

The public health alert was issued to ensure that consumers are aware that the products should not be consumed. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the salad, the FDA said Thursday.

The problem was discovered when an establishment being inspected by the food safety agency received a notification from their salad dressing supplier that the dressing may contain hard plastic. The establishment then notified the USDA of the issue.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.