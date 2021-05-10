‘Tornado dog’ finds new home in Florida after spending days under Alabama storm debris

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Beacon, also known as “the tornado dog,” has seen his life become a “whirlwind” since late March.

Badly injured and unable to stand, Beacon spent three days under a demolished shed following several devastating E-3 tornados that caused millions of dollars worth of damage and killed five people in Alabama.

Beacon received over a month of treatment at Montevallo Animal Hospital in Alabama. He was brought to Suncoast Animal League which partners with shelters across the country, including the one in Alabama where Beacon came from.

After several days at the shelter due to heartworms and being underweight, Beacon went into his foster-to-adopt home. In less than a week, his foster dad sent Suncoast Animal League this update:

“We are so in love with Beacon! He has settled right in and definitely attached to all of us. When my boys go back to their mom next week he is gonna be looking for them, for sure. We are 100% wanting to adopt him and this be his forever home. Let me know what we need to do moving forward, and also any schedule on the vet appointments, etc. I am attaching a bunch of photos. He is so loving and good!”