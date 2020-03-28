Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to U.S. following isolation in Australia due to coronavirus

(CNN Newsource) — Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States.

In a tweet Saturday, Hanks said he and his wife are home after having to isolate in Australia.

They got stuck there after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hanks was there for pre-production work on an upcoming film about Elvis Presley.

That project is on hold due to COVID-19.

Now that they’re home, Hanks says they plan to continue social distancing to stay safe.

