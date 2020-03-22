Tinder makes ‘passport’ feature free during coronavirus seclusion

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tinder is offering its Passport service for free so people can connect with each other despite social distancing.

Passport allows people who use the dating app to change their locations.

Social distancing doesn’t have to mean disconnecting. That’s why soon we are going to make it free for all of our members to use Tinder’s Passport feature, so you can match and chat with people anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/cNXaWPclT9 — Tinder (@Tinder) March 20, 2020

That way, they can start conversations with people who live in other states or other countries.

It’s usually a paid service.

But, Tinder says it might help people connect with each other when they’re stuck at home.

So, the online dating company says it will let people use it for free until the end of April.

