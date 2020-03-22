Tinder makes ‘passport’ feature free during coronavirus seclusion

COVID-19 Information

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tinder is offering its Passport service for free so people can connect with each other despite social distancing.

Passport allows people who use the dating app to change their locations.

That way, they can start conversations with people who live in other states or other countries.

It’s usually a paid service.

But, Tinder says it might help people connect with each other when they’re stuck at home.

So, the online dating company says it will let people use it for free until the end of April.

