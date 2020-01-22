FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — It’s a day that’s way better than a kick in the pants.

It’s more like a pie in the face.

Yep, Thursday is National Pie Day.

If you’ve been good so far on your new year’s diet resolutions — this could be your cheat day.

NationalToday.Com says it’s” a wonderful reminder of America’s pie heritage and expression of the country’s love affair with pies.”

Some ways to celebrate:

Host a pie party

Listen to the 80’s hairband Warrant’s song “Cherry Pie”

Post your pie creations — or check out the creations of other pie lovers — at the hashtag #nationalpieday.

Some businesses are offering free and discounted slices of pie on National Pie Day.

You can find a list at NationalDayCalendar.Com.

