Thursday is National Pie Day!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — It’s a day that’s way better than a kick in the pants.

It’s more like a pie in the face.

Yep, Thursday is National Pie Day.

If you’ve been good so far on your new year’s diet resolutions — this could be your cheat day.

NationalToday.Com says it’s” a wonderful reminder of America’s pie heritage and expression of the country’s love affair with pies.”

Some ways to celebrate:

  • Host a pie party
  • Listen to the 80’s hairband Warrant’s song “Cherry Pie”
  • Post your pie creations — or check out the creations of other pie lovers — at the hashtag #nationalpieday.

Some businesses are offering free and discounted slices of pie on National Pie Day.

You can find a list at NationalDayCalendar.Com.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know