The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Fresno on Tripadvisor. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#21. Michaelangelo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 619 Woodworth Ave Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93612-1864

#20. DiCicco’s Old Town Clovis

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 408 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612

#19. Piazza Del Pane Italian Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 799 W Palmdon Dr, Fresno, CA 93704-1080

#18. Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Soups

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6725 N Riverside Dr, Fresno, CA 93722-9309

#17. Andiamo Ristorante Italiano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1275 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3952

#16. Piazza del Pane

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Cedar and Nees, Fresno, CA

#15. Di Cicco’s Restaurant- Fresno

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5251 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-6703

#14. Piemonte’s Italian Deli

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 616 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3225

#13. Mike’s Pizzaria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3228 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93705-3401

#12. Andiamo Ristorante Italiano

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1257 Shaw Ave Ste 120, Clovis, CA 93612

#11. Oggi Cosi Si Mangia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1110 N van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3432

#10. Cosmopolitan Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Fresno Street, Fresno, CA

#9. Ovidios Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3097 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1609

#8. Bella Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6745 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704

#7. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 389 East Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612

#6. The Old Spaghetti Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1610 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-8102

#5. Five

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1110 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5025

#4. DiCicco’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2221 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408

#3. Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 349 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612

#2. Parma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 6729 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1075

#1. The Annex Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2257 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408

