Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Fresno on Tripadvisor.

#5. Shila Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1205 Herndon Ave Suite 104, Clovis, CA 93612-0508

#4. Grill Masters BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2700 Clovis Ave Ste 109, Clovis, CA 93612-3951

#3. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7603 North Blackstone Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720

#2. Maw n’ Paw BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2686 N Clovis Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93727-1216

#1. Westwoods BBQ and Spice Co.

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8042 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-1544

