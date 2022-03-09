Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Fresno?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Fresno. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Los Gallos Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: not available

– Address: 6089 N Figarden Dr, Fresno, CA 93722-3226

#29. Papi’s Mex Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1568 E Champlain Dr, Fresno, CA 93720-5629

#28. Rosa Linda’s Fine Mexican

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2057 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1200

#27. Oaxaca Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4773 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93702-2649

#26. Tacos Marquitos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: $

– Address: 1772 E Barstow Ave Bulldog Plaza, Fresno, CA 93710-6505

#25. Speedy Zapatos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: not available

– Address: 5225 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-6703

#24. Cuca’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 936 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3418

#23. Cafe Leon Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: not available

– Address: 4239 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726-1910

#22. Bobby Salazar’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 434 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-1118

#21. Toledos Mexican Restaraunt

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3928

#20. Guadalajara

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: $

– Address: 3020 N Weber Ave, Fresno, CA 93705-3653

#19. Casa De Tamales

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 609 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3202

#18. La Elegante

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: not available

– Address: 1423 Kern St, Fresno, CA 93706-3323

#17. Casa Corona

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1724 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-2328

#16. Tabachines Cocina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6755 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1056

#15. Javier’s Incorporated

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5680 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno, CA 93727-4627

#14. Don Pepe Products

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 316 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93702-1907

#13. Wahoo’s Fish Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: $

– Address: 3053 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno, CA 93710-7525

#12. Wahoo’s Fish Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 7835 N Palm Ave #101, Fresno, CA 93711-5515

#11. Antonio’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7959 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4310

#10. Salsa’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-1118

#9. Country Fare Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4662 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93702-1627

#8. Hacienda Tequila’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1320 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-2701

#7. Sabor Cocina Latina & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4045 W Figarden Dr Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93722-6054

#6. Al’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1823 W Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-2618

#5. Plaza Ventana Mexican Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5088 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-6707

#4. Adrian’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Price: $

– Address: 3060 E Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93701-2554

#3. Castillo’s Mexican Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3659 E Ventura Ave, Fresno, CA 93702-3251

#2. Sal’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7476 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720-2405

#1. Taqueria Don Pepe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4582 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93726-1905

