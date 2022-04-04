What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Fresno features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fresno on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fresno.

#26. Thai House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1069 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-7806

#25. Gem of Thailand

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 66 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-2912

#24. Zen Wok Fusion Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 609 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3202

#23. Tamari Robatayaki & Whiskey Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6731 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1056

#22. Japanese Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 711 W Shaw Ave Ste 107, Clovis, CA 93612-3214

#21. Hino Oishi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3091 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno, CA 93710-7526

#20. Huong Lan #9

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 4965 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93726-0352

#19. Thai Gem

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 742 W Shaw Ave Willow Plaza, Clovis, CA 93612-3216

#18. Wassabi Off the Hook

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 752 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-2389

#17. Kijima Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 W Shaw Ave Ste 100, Clovis, CA 93612-3680

#16. I Love Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 465 W Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3208

#15. Kuni Sama

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6825 N Willow Ave Corner of McGill and Willow, Fresno, CA 93710-5958

#14. Wassabi on Fire

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2920 E Nees Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-6008

#13. Sakura Chaya Fresno

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 690 E Nees Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-2198

#12. New City Chinese Cuisine Dim Sum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1484 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-8002

#11. Sakanaya Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9447 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 116, Fresno, CA 93730-0697

#10. Maroo Incorporated

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2075 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1200

#9. Imperial Garden Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6640 N Blackstone Ave Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93710-3510

#8. Thai Royal Orchid

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6735 N 1st St Ste 110, Fresno, CA 93710-3948

#7. Thai Country Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 151 W Bullard Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93612-0999

#6. Takumi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3486 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3216

#5. Hunan Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6716 N Cedar Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710

#4. Dai Bai Dang

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7736 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4304

#3. Sabaidee Thai-Lao Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5730 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93710-6200

#2. Pad Thai Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 198 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3804

#1. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7894 N Blackstone Ave. Riverpark Shopping Center, Fresno, CA 93720

