Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.

‘The Office’ actor John Krasinski to DJ digital prom

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — The class of 2020 are missing an iconic rite of passage: prom.

But, a celebrity DJ is stepping in to give them a virtual night to remember.

“The Office” star John Krasinski is getting back to his comedy roots after his recent success with “Jack Ryan”.

He sent out a prom invitation on Instagram.

It’s a Tik-Tok video in which he asks 2020 high school seniors to join him for a virtual prom Friday night.

It alternates between him dressed up in a suit and wearing a stained t-shirt.

Krasinski jokes it shows how he wants to look for prom verses how he’ll probably appear.

Krasinski is calling the event the SGN Prom.

The name comes from a web series he’s using to cheer up people during the pandemic.

It’s called “Some Good News.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know