‘The Office’ actor John Krasinski to DJ digital prom

(CNN Newsource) — The class of 2020 are missing an iconic rite of passage: prom.

But, a celebrity DJ is stepping in to give them a virtual night to remember.

“The Office” star John Krasinski is getting back to his comedy roots after his recent success with “Jack Ryan”.

He sent out a prom invitation on Instagram.

It’s a Tik-Tok video in which he asks 2020 high school seniors to join him for a virtual prom Friday night.

It alternates between him dressed up in a suit and wearing a stained t-shirt.

Krasinski jokes it shows how he wants to look for prom verses how he’ll probably appear.

Krasinski is calling the event the SGN Prom.

The name comes from a web series he’s using to cheer up people during the pandemic.

It’s called “Some Good News.”

