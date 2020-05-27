The Liberty Tree Tavern in Texas has banned its customers from wearing face coverings

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/NBC News)  A tavern in Elgin, Texas has banned its customers from wearing face masks, despite the Centers for Disease Control recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A statement posted outside the Liberty Tree Tavern reads, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.”

“It is more of a push back — the snitches, and the contact tracers out there,” says co-owner Kevin Smith.

According to a 2018 census, the City of Elgin has a little over 10,000 residents. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the city has reported that 52 of those residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith says he’s still following social distancing guidelines as set in place by the CDC.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know