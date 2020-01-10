Live Now
Newsom unveils California state budget, could expand benefits

‘The Incredible Hulk’ actor to become deputy in New Mexico

SOCORRO, New Mexico – (AP) Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff’s deputy in New Mexico.  

Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno next week at a special ceremony.

Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county.

The 68-year-old Ferrigno has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County and a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, Arizona. Ferrigno played the Hulk in the 1970s television series. 

