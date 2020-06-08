Live Now
Tracking what’s left of Cristobal, and best friends go viral for their beer campaign. Newsfeed Now is live

Teen charged with smothering 5-year-old brother in Minnesota

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYOTA, Minn. (Star Tribune) — A 17-year-old boy is charged in juvenile court with killing his 5-year-old brother in southeast Minnesota by pinching the boy’s nose shut and holding his hand over his mouth.

A charging document says the Eyota teen wanted to stop his brother from “crying and throwing a fit.”

The boy was taken June 1 by ambulance to a hospital and was declared dead a short time later.

The Star Tribune reports a medical examiner’s office says the boy’s brain suffered swelling consistent with being deprived of oxygen by smothering.

The teen is charged with second-degree murder and domestic assault. He faces a hearing Wednesday in Olmsted County court.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know