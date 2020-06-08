Teen charged with smothering 5-year-old brother in Minnesota

EYOTA, Minn. (Star Tribune) — A 17-year-old boy is charged in juvenile court with killing his 5-year-old brother in southeast Minnesota by pinching the boy’s nose shut and holding his hand over his mouth.

A charging document says the Eyota teen wanted to stop his brother from “crying and throwing a fit.”

The boy was taken June 1 by ambulance to a hospital and was declared dead a short time later.

The Star Tribune reports a medical examiner’s office says the boy’s brain suffered swelling consistent with being deprived of oxygen by smothering.

The teen is charged with second-degree murder and domestic assault. He faces a hearing Wednesday in Olmsted County court.

