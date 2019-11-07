Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student found dead with husband

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina high school teacher accused of having sex with a student is dead along with her husband following a SWAT incident at their home on Wednesday, authorities told FOX46.

Detectives tell WSOC that Emma Ogle’s husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, did not show up for work Wednesday morning and a relative went to the home to check on him. That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

Emma Ogle, 63, was arrested Thursday and was facing several charges after being accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage student, police say, WSOC reported.

Ogle was suspended from Garinger High School with pay while school officials waited for the outcome of the investigation. She allegedly started a relationship in the spring with a 17-year-old student and over the summer, the relationship became sexual.

Ogle was charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Ogle had bonded out of jail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.